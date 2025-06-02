Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 42,592,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 50,559,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £916,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

