Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $56,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 110,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 147,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

