Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.90 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.83.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($0.10). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,383.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.21%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Workhorse Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

