Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) versus Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Critical Survey

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Medtronic 12.83% 14.07% 7.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medtronic $33.54 billion 3.18 $3.68 billion $3.62 22.94

This table compares Xcorporeal and Medtronic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xcorporeal and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic 0 8 7 1 2.56

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Summary

Medtronic beats Xcorporeal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

