XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOMA. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. XOMA has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.76. This represents a 65.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $650,667.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,351.38. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in XOMA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

