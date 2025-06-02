Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ball

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. Ball has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ball by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ball by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,370,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 210,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after buying an additional 315,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

