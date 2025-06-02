Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.29.

CW stock opened at $439.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $453.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

