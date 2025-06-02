Zacks Research Estimates Haemonetics’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of HAE opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,803,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 282,521 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

