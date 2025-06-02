Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for CNQ Q3 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
