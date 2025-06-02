Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Cencora Q2 Earnings

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $291.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Cencora by 1.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,102,417. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

