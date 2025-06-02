Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Groupon Q2 Earnings

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of GRPN opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.83. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

