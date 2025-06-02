Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for VAC Earnings

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,987,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

