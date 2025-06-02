Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CORT Earnings

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,125 shares of company stock worth $23,619,296. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

