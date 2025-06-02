Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $102.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

