Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

NYSE COP opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

