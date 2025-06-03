113,549 Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 408,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,989 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

