12,156 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.
