130,500 Shares in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.26% of Carlyle Secured Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $707.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.93. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.