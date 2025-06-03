153,126 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,022,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $887.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

