157,198 Shares in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $912.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

