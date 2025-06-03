15,792 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Ingevity stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

