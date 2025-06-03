18,836 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,843,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,980,000 after buying an additional 210,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,155,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 180,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 787,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.6%

TOWN opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.