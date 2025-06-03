23,144 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

