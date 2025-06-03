237,319 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of O-I Glass as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,237 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,242,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 777,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.1%

OI opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

