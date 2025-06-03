24,594 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lear by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lear by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 39,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Lear stock opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.