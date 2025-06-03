306,522 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at $616,545,313.63. This represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.