32,085 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,758,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $129.83.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

