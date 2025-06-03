348,800 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 348,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,318,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 914,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,640 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $25,043.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,527.36. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 640.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.