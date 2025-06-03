37,269 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,453.25. This trade represents a 25.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,455.16. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.5%

TPB stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

