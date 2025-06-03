426,138 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 426,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.27% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 469,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 504,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

