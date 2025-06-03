43,100 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Revelyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $32,228,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5%

GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. Revelyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

