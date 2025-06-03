52,710 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 203,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

