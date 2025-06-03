62,383 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

