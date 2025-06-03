677,634 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 677,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,368,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,241 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canaan by 2,306.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canaan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

CAN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canaan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

