8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,820 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.18% of 8X8 worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

