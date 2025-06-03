90,001 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 279,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other EVERTEC news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,561 shares of company stock worth $9,812,062. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

