92,971 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 183,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

