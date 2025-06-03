94,011 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 1,262,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 579,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.1%

HRMY opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.