Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1,123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Accuray worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 99,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

