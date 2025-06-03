Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,574 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 116,518 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Adient Trading Down 2.9%

ADNT stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

