ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 30,555 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.10% of ADT worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ADT by 1,132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 223,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 609,842 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $153,824,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ADT by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,356 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

