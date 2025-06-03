Airline Stocks To Consider – May 31st

Get alerts:

Zscaler, RTX, American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, TransDigm Group, and Delta Air Lines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is transporting passengers and cargo by air. These securities tend to be cyclical and sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, regulatory changes, route demand and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $22.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL remained flat at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,887,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,314,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.34. 19,813,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,193,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $79.25. 7,485,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE TDG traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $1,468.19. 374,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,377.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,331.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $48.39. 9,187,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

