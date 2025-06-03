Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,926,000. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,140,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

