Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

