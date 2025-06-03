Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

