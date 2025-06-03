Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

