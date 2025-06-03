B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.21. 22,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 122,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.