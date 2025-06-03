Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $33,758.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,383.40. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $647,319. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,081 shares of company stock worth $384,998 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bandwidth Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of BAND stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
