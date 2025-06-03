Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 12,067.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LandBridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

LandBridge Stock Up 1.7%

LB stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

