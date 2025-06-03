Bank Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, and Intuit are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent ownership stakes and entitle shareholders to a portion of the banks’ profits, which arise from activities like lending, deposit-taking, and fee-based services. Their market value is driven by factors such as net interest margins, credit quality of loan portfolios, regulatory capital requirements, and overall economic conditions. Investors often use bank stocks as indicators of both the financial sector’s health and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $516.69. 67,585,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,748,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.14. 66,528,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,868,402. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,167. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.13.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $583.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,375. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.54.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $752.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,454. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $761.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.50.

